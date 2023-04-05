Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
05.04.2023 15:05:50

Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
05-Apr-2023 / 14:05 GMT/BST

5 April 2023

 

Petrofac Limited (the Company)

 

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

 

 

Pursuant to the Companys obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of US$0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 5 April 2023 for the following Directors at 75.887 pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Companys remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts:

 

Name of Director

Position

Number of Shares purchased on 5 April 2023

Total cumulative disclosable interest held (Shares)

René Médori

Chairman

26,354

470,651

Sara Akbar

Non-executive Director

 6,588

 81,749

Ayman Asfari

Non-executive Director

 6,588

84,985,685

Matthias Bichsel

Non-executive Director

 6,588

81,749

David Davies

Non-executive Director

6,588

103,097

Francesca di Carlo

Non-executive Director

 6,588

 74,325

 

 

The Company's issued share capital consists of 522,049,521 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in treasury.

 

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 20 7811 4900

 

James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations

James.boothroyd@petrofac.com

 

Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications

Sophie.reid@petrofac.com

 

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0H2K534
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: PFC
LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 235286
EQS News ID: 1602299

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

