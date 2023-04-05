|
05.04.2023 15:05:50
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
5 April 2023
Petrofac Limited (the Company)
Notification of Transaction by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
Pursuant to the Companys obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of US$0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 5 April 2023 for the following Directors at 75.887 pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Companys remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts:
The Company's issued share capital consists of 522,049,521 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in treasury.
For further information contact:
Petrofac Limited
+44 (0) 20 7811 4900
James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations
Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications
Tulchan Communications Group
+44 (0) 20 7353 4200
petrofac@tulchangroup.com
Martin Robinson
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0H2K534
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|PFC
|LEI Code:
|2138004624W8CKCSJ177
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|235286
|EQS News ID:
|1602299
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
