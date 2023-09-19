Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

19 September 2023

Petrofac Limited (the Company)

Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Pursuant to the Companys obligation under the Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby notifies that Tareq Kawash, Group Chief Executive, became entitled on 18 September 2023 to 178,699 ordinary Shares of US$0.02 each in the Company at nil cost, following the automatic vesting of approximately one quarter of the Shares awarded to him under the Petrofac Deferred Bonus Plan on 3 May 2023.

Mr Kawash now holds 94,584 Shares representing 0.018 per cent of the total voting rights of the Company. A total of 84,115 Shares were sold on 18 September 2023 at 77.82 pence per Share to satisfy the arising tax liability.

The Company's issued share capital consists of 522,049,521 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury.

LEI 2138004624W8CKCSJ177