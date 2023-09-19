|
19.09.2023 10:00:49
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding
|
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
19 September 2023
Petrofac Limited (the Company)
Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Pursuant to the Companys obligation under the Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby notifies that Tareq Kawash, Group Chief Executive, became entitled on 18 September 2023 to 178,699 ordinary Shares of US$0.02 each in the Company at nil cost, following the automatic vesting of approximately one quarter of the Shares awarded to him under the Petrofac Deferred Bonus Plan on 3 May 2023.
Mr Kawash now holds 94,584 Shares representing 0.018 per cent of the total voting rights of the Company. A total of 84,115 Shares were sold on 18 September 2023 at 77.82 pence per Share to satisfy the arising tax liability.
The Company's issued share capital consists of 522,049,521 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury.
For further information contact:
Petrofac Limited
+44 (0) 20 7811 4900
James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations
Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications
Teneo
+44 (0) 20 7353 4200
petrofac@teneo.com
Martin Robinson
LEI 2138004624W8CKCSJ177
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0H2K534
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|PFC
|LEI Code:
|2138004624W8CKCSJ177
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|272434
|EQS News ID:
|1729371
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Petrofac LtdShs
|0,89
|0,28%
