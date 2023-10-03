03.10.2023 16:20:53

Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

3 October 2023

 

Petrofac Limited (the Company)

 

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

 

 

Pursuant to the Companys obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of US$0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 3 October 2023 for the following Directors at 73.2206 pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Companys remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts:

 

Name of Director

Position

Number of Shares purchased on 3 October 2023

Total cumulative disclosable interest held (Shares)

René Médori

Chairman

   27,314

522,572  

Sara Akbar

Non-executive Director

  6,828

 94,728 

Ayman Asfari

Non-executive Director

 6,828

  85,003,973

Matthias Bichsel

Non-executive Director

 6,828

 94,728

David Davies

Non-executive Director

 6,828

116,076  

Francesca di Carlo

Non-executive Director

 6,828

87,304  

 

 

The Company's issued share capital consists of 522,049,521 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in treasury.

 

