Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

3 October 2023 Petrofac Limited (the Company) Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) Pursuant to the Companys obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of US$0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 3 October 2023 for the following Directors at 73.2206 pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Companys remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts: Name of Director Position Number of Shares purchased on 3 October 2023 Total cumulative disclosable interest held (Shares) René Médori Chairman 27,314 522,572 Sara Akbar Non-executive Director 6,828 94,728 Ayman Asfari Non-executive Director 6,828 85,003,973 Matthias Bichsel Non-executive Director 6,828 94,728 David Davies Non-executive Director 6,828 116,076 Francesca di Carlo Non-executive Director 6,828 87,304 The Company's issued share capital consists of 522,049,521 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in treasury. For further information contact: Petrofac Limited +44 (0) 20 7811 4900 James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations James.boothroyd@petrofac.com Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications Sophie.reid@petrofac.com Tulchan Communications Group +44 (0) 20 7353 4200 petrofac@tulchangroup.com Martin Robinson

