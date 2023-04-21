|
21.04.2023 08:00:03
Petrofac Limited: EXTENSION OF BANK FACILITIES
|
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
Petrofac Limited
(the Company or Petrofac)
EXTENSION OF BANK FACILITIES
Petrofac and its lenders have agreed a 12-month extension of the Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) and both bilateral bank facilities to October 2024 2.
The extension terms include a phased amortisation matching the projected deleveraging of the balance sheet, a waiver of the 31 December 2022 covenants, and the replacement of leverage and interest cover covenants with minimum EBITDA and liquidity covenants, which are better suited to the Companys near-term outlook as it continues to make progress rebuilding the backlog.
This financing is in line with the Companys strategy to pre-finance expected liquidity requirements for at least the next 12 months.
Publication of 2022 results
Petrofac will publish its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022 on Thursday 27 April 2023, 48-hours later than previously announced.
This slight delay gives the Group and its auditor, EY, additional time to complete their procedures. No material changes to the positions set out in the trading update of 12 April 2023 are expected.
Details for the conference call will be published in advance.
NOTES
ENDS
For further information contact:
Petrofac:
James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations
Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications
Teneo (for Petrofac):
+44 (0) 207 353 4200
Martin Robinson
NOTES TO EDITORS
Petrofac
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,000 employees based across 31 offices globally.
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at petrofac.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0H2K534
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|PFC
|LEI Code:
|2138004624W8CKCSJ177
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|238490
|EQS News ID:
|1613427
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Petrofac LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
|
21.04.23
|Petrofac Limited: EXTENSION OF BANK FACILITIES (EQS Group)
|
21.04.23
|Petrofac Limited : EXTENSION OF BANK FACILITIES (Investegate)
|
12.04.23
|Petrofac Limited: Trading update (EQS Group)
|
12.04.23
|Petrofac Limited : Trading update (Investegate)
|
05.04.23
|Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
05.04.23
|Petrofac Limited : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
03.04.23
|Petrofac Limited: Board change confirmation (EQS Group)
|
30.03.23
|Hitachi Energy Ltd. : Hitachi Energy and Petrofac secure landmark offshore wind agreement worth approximately 13 billion euros (Investegate)
Analysen zu Petrofac LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Petrofac LtdShs
|0,72
|0,63%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSeitwärtsbewegung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen beenden den Handel ohne große Ausschläge -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.