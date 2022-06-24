|
24.06.2022 10:06:20
Petrofac Limited: Notification of major holding
|
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B0H2K534
Issuer Name
PETROFAC LIMITED
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Azvalor Asset Management SGIIC SA
City of registered office (if applicable)
Madrid
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Spain
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
22-Jun-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
23-Jun-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
23-Jun-2022
13. Place Of Completion
MADRID
|ISIN:
|GB00B0H2K534
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|PFC
|LEI Code:
|2138004624W8CKCSJ177
|Sequence No.:
|170427
|EQS News ID:
|1383129
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
