Petrofac Limited: Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

20 December 2022

Petrofac Limited (the Company)

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Pursuant to the Companys obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby makes the following notification in respect of three Directors purchases of ordinary shares of US$0.02 each in the Company (the Shares) completed today.

Details of the share purchases for each Director, including the position before and after the transactions, are outlined below:

Name and position Total number of Shares held prior to 20 December 2022 Number of Shares acquired Price paid per share (pence) Total number of Shares held on 20 December 2022 Percentage of total voting rights René Médori Chairman 266,528 150,000 66.181 416,528 0.080% Sami Iskander Group Chief Executive 217,391 220,000 64.50 437,391 0.084% Ayman Asfari Non-executive Director 83,972,155 1,000,000 65.548 84,972,155 16.305%

The Company's issued share capital consists of 521,157,442 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in treasury.

