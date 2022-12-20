20.12.2022 17:05:30

Petrofac Limited: Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
20-Dec-2022 / 16:05 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

20 December 2022

 

Petrofac Limited (the Company)

 

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

 

 

Pursuant to the Companys obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby makes the following notification in respect of three Directors purchases of ordinary shares of US$0.02 each in the Company (the Shares) completed today.

 

Details of the share purchases for each Director, including the position before and after the transactions, are outlined below:     

 

Name and position

Total number of Shares held prior to

20 December 2022

Number of Shares acquired

Price paid per share (pence)

Total number of Shares held on

20 December 2022

Percentage of total voting rights

René Médori

Chairman

 

266,528

150,000

66.181

416,528

0.080%

Sami Iskander

Group Chief

 Executive

 

217,391

220,000

64.50

437,391

0.084%

Ayman Asfari

Non-executive Director

83,972,155

1,000,000

65.548

84,972,155

16.305%

 

 

The Company's issued share capital consists of 521,157,442 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in treasury.

 

 

 

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 20 7811 4900

 

James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations

James.boothroyd@petrofac.com

 

Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications

Sophie.reid@petrofac.com

 

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

 

 
