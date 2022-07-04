Petrofac Limited: Petrofac continues growth in Africa with Tullows Jubilee award

Press Release

4 July 2022

Petrofac continues growth in Africa

with Tullows Jubilee award

Petrofac, a leading provider of services to the global energy industry, sees further growth in Africa having been selected by Tullow Oil to provide operations services for their world-class Jubilee Development in Ghana, West Africa.

Petrofacs role on the Jubilee Development in Ghana one of the largest oil fields discovered offshore West Africa in 20 years includes the provision of operations, maintenance and technical support services for Tullow Oils Kwame Nkrumah (KNK) Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer for Petrofacs Asset Solutions business said: Im delighted that we are continuing to grow our presence in Africa with valued long-term partner Tullow Oil. We bring our considerable global FPSO experience to Ghana, also putting us in a good position to support other similar facilities in the region.

Petrofac has been in North Africa for more than two decades and now we are building our presence across the continent, growing local jobs, developing local skills and collaborating with local partners.

Tullows Chief Executive Officer, Rahul Dhir said, This new partnership with Petrofac will leverage Petrofacs years of experience in operating onshore and offshore facilities and will deliver improved operations on KNK. In particular, Petrofacs experience in workforce training will be key in helping Tullow develop Ghanaian talent in leadership roles in the management of Ghanas offshore facilities.

This latest contract follows recent awards for the decommissioning of seven wells in Mauritania on Tullow Oils Banda and Tiof fields, and the provision of offshore operations services for bps Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Project, including an FPSO, in Mauritania and Senegal.

