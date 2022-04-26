Petrofac Limited: Publication of 2021 Annual Report and Notice of the 2022 AGM

26 April 2022

Petrofac Limited

(the Company)

Publication of 2021 Annual Report and Notice of the 2022 AGM

﻿Following the Company's announcement of Final Results issued on 23 March 2022, Petrofac Limited today announces that it has today published its 2021 Annual Report and Accounts (2021 Annual Report) and Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting (2022 AGM Notice).

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R copies of the 2021 Annual Report and the 2022 AGM Notice have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Company confirms that, in accordance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5, is available in unedited full text within the 2021 Annual Report available on the National Storage Mechanism.

These documents have also been mailed or have otherwise been made available to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website at www.petrofac.com.

The Company's 2022 AGM is scheduled to be held at 10:30am on Thursday 26 May 2022 at One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ.

Contact for enquiries:

Petrofac Limited

020 7811 4900

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,200 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com