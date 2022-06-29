|
29.06.2022 10:54:46
Petrofac Limited: Report on payments to governments
|
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
Press Release
Petrofac Limited
(the Company)
Reports on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2021.
Petrofac today provides information in accorance with DTR 4.3A of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules in respect of payments made by the Company to governments for the year ended 31 December 2021 and in compliance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (SI 2014/3209) as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.
Year ended 31 December 2021
Notes:
For further information contact:
Petrofac Limited
+44 (0) 20 7811 4900
Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations
Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications
Tulchan Communications Group
+44 (0) 20 7353 4200
petrofac@tulchangroup.com
Martin Robinson
NOTES TO EDITORS
Petrofac
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,200 employees based across 31 offices globally.
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0H2K534
|Category Code:
|PGR
|TIDM:
|PFC
|LEI Code:
|2138004624W8CKCSJ177
|OAM Categories:
|1.3. Payments to governments
|Sequence No.:
|171447
|EQS News ID:
|1386503
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Petrofac LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
|
29.06.22
|Petrofac Limited: Report on payments to governments (EQS Group)
|
29.06.22
|Petrofac Limited : Report on payments to governments (Investegate)
|
28.06.22
|Hitachi Energy Ltd. : Hitachi Energy and Petrofac to collaborate in growing offshore wind market (Investegate)
|
28.06.22
|Petrofac Limited: Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
28.06.22
|Petrofac Limited : Trading Update (Investegate)
|
24.06.22
|Petrofac Limited: Notification of major holding (EQS Group)
|
24.06.22
|Petrofac Limited : Notification of major holding (Investegate)
|
26.05.22
|Petrofac Limited: Board Changes (EQS Group)