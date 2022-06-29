Petrofac Limited ( PFC)

Petrofac Limited: Report on payments to governments



29-Jun-2022 / 09:54 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Press Release Petrofac Limited (the Company) Reports on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2021. Petrofac today provides information in accorance with DTR 4.3A of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules in respect of payments made by the Company to governments for the year ended 31 December 2021 and in compliance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (SI 2014/3209) as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.



The following schedules detail the payments made by, or to, Petrofac Limited and its subsidiary undertakings to, or from, the governments of Malaysia and Thailand arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and Natural Gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) during the reporting period: Year ended 31 December 2021 Malaysia Project Report Taxes Royalties2 Fees Total Volume Value US$'0001 '000 bbls US$'0001 US$'0001 US$'0001 PM304 - 70 5,397 218 5,615 2021 Total - 70 5,397 218 5,615 Government Report Taxes Royalties2 Fees Total Volume Value US$'0001 '000 bbls US$'0001 US$'0001 US$'0001 Inland Revenue Board - - - - - PETRONAS - 70 5,397 218 5,615 2021 Total - 70 5,397 218 5,615 Thailand Project Report Taxes3 Royalties Fees Total Volume Value US$'0001 '000 bbls US$'000 US$'000 US$'0001 Jasmine 1,270 - - - 1,270 2021 Total 1,270 - - - 1,270 Government Report Taxes3 Royalties Fees Total Volume Value US$'0001 '000 bbls US$'000 US$'000 US$'0001 The Revenue Department of Thailand 1,270 - - - 1,270 2021 Total 1,270 - - - 1,270 Notes: Payments made or received in local currencies are translated at the average exchange rate for the year. Certain royalty payments are made in kind, the value of which is calculated with reference to market rates at the time of the payment. Taxes withheld from income earned by the Petrofac Group have been included within the amounts listed as Taxes in the tables shown above, despite the fact that the amounts withheld were not directly paid to the government by the Petrofac Group. This approach represents a more complete view of the taxes borne by Petrofac in Thailand. In line with the UK Regulations, where a payment or a series or related payments have not exceeded £84,000, they have not been disclosed. No other businesses within the Petrofac Group are impacted by this legislation and its reporting requirements. For further information contact: Petrofac Limited +44 (0) 20 7811 4900 Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications alison.flynn@petrofac.com Tulchan Communications Group +44 (0) 20 7353 4200 petrofac@tulchangroup.com Martin Robinson NOTES TO EDITORS Petrofac Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies. Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,200 employees based across 31 offices globally. Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com.

