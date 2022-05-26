Petrofac Limited ( PFC)

Petrofac Limited: RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



26-May-2022 / 12:56 GMT/BST

26 May 2022

PETROFAC LIMITED

(the Company)

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Company hereby confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting of Petrofac Limited held on 26 May 2022 were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

The total number of votes cast for each resolution is as follows:

No. Resolution In Favour / Discretion %* Against %* Withheld 1 Report and Accounts 309,729,180 93.37% 21,996,869 6.63% 932,310 2 Annual Report on Remuneration 247,418,022 74.41% 85,072,283 25.59% 168,054 3 Appoint Afonso Reis e Sousa as an Executive Director 305,524,335 91.88% 27,008,029 8.12% 125,995 4 Re-appoint René Médori as Chairman 320,359,301 97.04% 9,775,610 2.96% 2,523,448 5 Re-appoint Sara Akbar as a Non-executive Director 308,304,467 92.71% 24,228,010 7.29% 125,882 6 Re-appoint Ayman Asfari as a Non-executive Director 321,559,559 97.40% 8,599,819 2.60% 2,498,981 7 Re-appoint Matthias Bichsel as a Non-executive Director 298,152,180 89.66% 34,381,921 10.34% 124,258 8 Re-appoint David Davies as a Non-executive Director 308,332,160 92.72% 24,205,998 7.28% 120,201 9 Appoint Francesca Di Carlo as a Non-executive Director 308,343,062 92.73% 24,191,693 7.27% 123,604 10 Re-appoint Sami Iskander as an Executive Director 305,437,009 91.84% 27,122,778 8.16% 98,572 11 Re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors 309,973,892 93.22% 22,546,916 6.78% 127,736 12 Authorise directors to fix the auditors remuneration 310,398,219 93.33% 22,180,625 6.67% 69,700 13 Directors authority to allot shares 281,368,736 84.61% 51,163,748 15.39% 116,060 14 Pre-emption rights 281,957,464 84.79% 50,571,381 15.21% 119,699 15 Additional 5% Pre-emption rights 281,479,326 84.65% 51,027,242 15.35% 141,976 16 Directors authority to purchase own shares 332,023,227 99.84% 521,318 0.16% 103,999 17 Short notice period for general meetings 303,089,364 91.12% 29,537,591 8.88% 21,589

* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.

The number of shares in issue at the date of the Meeting was 521,157,442 ordinary shares of US$0.02 each in the Company (the Shares) and each Share attracted one vote. Votes 'For' included votes at the discretion of the Chairman. All valid proxy votes and voting instructions (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting. The total number of votes cast was 332,658,360 (63.83% of the share register).

The Board acknowledges the concerns raised with respect to Resolution 2 regarding the annual report on remuneration. The Board and the Remuneration Committee are committed to regular engagement with shareholders to ensure that they understand their views and take the full range of shareholders feedback into consideration. We confirm that consultation on remuneration will take place during the course of 2022 with key stakeholders, with a focus on any required policy changes ahead of the AGM to be held in 2023.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.petrofac.com. A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be available on the Companys website. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of Resolutions 14 to 17 (as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting), will be submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

020 7811 4900

