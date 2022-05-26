26.05.2022 13:56:00

Petrofac Limited: RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

26-May-2022 / 12:56 GMT/BST
 26 May 2022

 

PETROFAC LIMITED

(the Company)

 

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Company hereby confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting of Petrofac Limited held on 26 May 2022 were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

The total number of votes cast for each resolution is as follows:

No.

Resolution

In Favour / Discretion

%*

Against

%*

Withheld

1

Report and Accounts

309,729,180

93.37%

21,996,869

6.63%

932,310

2

Annual Report on Remuneration

247,418,022

74.41%

85,072,283

25.59%

168,054

3

Appoint Afonso Reis e Sousa as an Executive Director

305,524,335

 

91.88%

 

27,008,029

8.12%

125,995

4

Re-appoint René Médori as Chairman

320,359,301

97.04%

9,775,610

2.96%

2,523,448

5

Re-appoint Sara Akbar as a Non-executive Director

308,304,467

92.71%

24,228,010

7.29%

125,882

6

Re-appoint Ayman Asfari as a Non-executive Director

321,559,559

97.40%

8,599,819

2.60%

2,498,981

7

Re-appoint Matthias Bichsel as a Non-executive Director

298,152,180

89.66%

34,381,921

10.34%

124,258

8

Re-appoint David Davies as a Non-executive Director

308,332,160

92.72%

24,205,998

7.28%

120,201

9

Appoint Francesca Di Carlo as a Non-executive Director

308,343,062

92.73%

24,191,693

7.27%

123,604

10

Re-appoint Sami Iskander as an Executive Director

305,437,009

91.84%

27,122,778

8.16%

98,572

11

Re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors

309,973,892

93.22%

22,546,916

6.78%

127,736

12

Authorise directors to fix the auditors remuneration

310,398,219

93.33%

22,180,625

6.67%

69,700

13

Directors authority to allot shares

281,368,736

84.61%

51,163,748

15.39%

116,060

14

Pre-emption rights

281,957,464

84.79%

50,571,381

15.21%

119,699

15

Additional 5% Pre-emption rights

281,479,326

84.65%

51,027,242

15.35%

141,976

16

Directors authority to purchase own shares

332,023,227

99.84%

521,318

0.16%

103,999

17

Short notice period for general meetings

303,089,364

91.12%

29,537,591

8.88%

21,589

                                       

* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.

 

 

The number of shares in issue at the date of the Meeting was 521,157,442 ordinary shares of US$0.02 each in the Company (the Shares) and each Share attracted one vote. Votes 'For' included votes at the discretion of the Chairman.  All valid proxy votes and voting instructions (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting.  The total number of votes cast was 332,658,360 (63.83% of the share register). 

 

The Board acknowledges the concerns raised with respect to Resolution 2 regarding the annual report on remuneration.   The Board and the Remuneration Committee are committed to regular engagement with shareholders to ensure that they understand their views and take the full range of shareholders feedback into consideration.   We confirm that consultation on remuneration will take place during the course of 2022 with key stakeholders, with a focus on any required policy changes ahead of the AGM to be held in 2023.

 

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.petrofac.com.  A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be available on the Companys website.   In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of Resolutions 14 to 17 (as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting), will be submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

 

 

For further information contact:

 

Petrofac Limited

020 7811 4900

 

 

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

 

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the worlds leading energy companies.

 

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the worlds evolving energy needs.

 

Petrofacs core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,200 employees based across 31 offices globally.

 

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

 

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com

 

 

 
