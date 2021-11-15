+++ Renaissance für Gold? 👑 Anlageprodukte für den steigenden Goldpreis 👑 mit intelligenten Auszahlungsprofilen +++-w-
15.11.2021 16:35:11

Petrofac Limited: Total Voting Rights

Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
Petrofac Limited: Total Voting Rights

15-Nov-2021 / 15:35 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

15 November 2021

 

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

 

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 the Company confirms that Petrofac Limited's issued share capital as at 15 November 2021 consists of 519,818,832 ordinary shares with a nominal value of US$0.02 each. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. 

Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 519,818,832.  This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

 

Ends

 

For further information contact:

 

Petrofac Limited 

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

 

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

 

Alison Flynn, Group Director of Communications and Sustainability

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

 

 

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

 

Martin Robinson

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

 

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

 

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

 

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

 

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have approximately 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally.

 

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).  

 

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com   

 
ISIN: GB00B0H2K534
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: PFC
LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 126866
EQS News ID: 1249173

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249173&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

