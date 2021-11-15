Petrofac Limited ( PFC)

Petrofac Limited: Total Voting Rights



15-Nov-2021 / 15:35 GMT/BST

15 November 2021

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 the Company confirms that Petrofac Limited's issued share capital as at 15 November 2021 consists of 519,818,832 ordinary shares with a nominal value of US$0.02 each. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 519,818,832. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

Alison Flynn, Group Director of Communications and Sustainability

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

