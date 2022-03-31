31.03.2022 13:23:55

Petrofac Limited: Total Voting Rights

Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
31-March-2022 / 12:23 GMT/BST
31 March 2022

 

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

 

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 the Company confirms that the Company's issued share capital as of 31 March 2022 consists of 521,157,442 ordinary shares with a nominal value of US$0.02 each. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. 

Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 521,157,442.  This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

 

For further information contact:

 

Petrofac Limited 

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

 

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

 

Alison Flynn, Group Director of Communications and Sustainability

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

 

 

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

 

Martin Robinson

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

 

 

 

 
