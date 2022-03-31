|
31.03.2022 13:23:55
Petrofac Limited: Total Voting Rights
|
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
31 March 2022
Petrofac Limited (the "Company")
Total Voting Rights
In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 the Company confirms that the Company's issued share capital as of 31 March 2022 consists of 521,157,442 ordinary shares with a nominal value of US$0.02 each. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.
Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 521,157,442. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Ends
For further information contact:
Petrofac Limited
+44 (0) 207 811 4900
Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations
Alison Flynn, Group Director of Communications and Sustainability
Tulchan Communications Group
+44 (0) 207 353 4200
petrofac@tulchangroup.com
Martin Robinson
petrofac@tulchangroup.com
|ISIN:
|GB00B0H2K534
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|PFC
|LEI Code:
|2138004624W8CKCSJ177
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|152853
|EQS News ID:
|1316977
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
