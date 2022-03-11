|
Petrofac Limited: Update on full year results
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
Press Release
11 March 2022
UPDATE ON FULL YEAR RESULTS
Pursuant to advanced-stage negotiations relating to the close-out of two historic EPC projects, Petrofac will write down approximately US$5-10 million of claims previously recognised in relation to those projects.
This will be reflected in the Full Year Results for 2021 which will be announced on 23rd March 2022, a week later than previously indicated.
NOTES TO EDITORS
Petrofac
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have approximately 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally.
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com
