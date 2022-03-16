Petrofac Limited ( PFC)

Petrofac Limited: Update on UAE



16-March-2022 / 12:51 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





16 March 2022

UPDATE ON UAE

.

Petrofac Ltd has been notified by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) of the lifting of the suspension imposed on 15th of March 2021 and the reinstatement of Petrofac in ADNOC's commercial directory. Pursuant to this reinstatement, Petrofac is allowed to participate in all ADNOC's upcoming new tenders with immediate effect.

This decision acknowledges Petrofac cooperation with ADNOC's internal reviews and Petrofac's commitment to comply with the ADNOC Group Supplier Code of Ethics. It also takes into account Petrofac's efforts to strengthen governance and implement new policies and procedures to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

ENDS

This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have approximately 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com