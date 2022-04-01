Petrofac Stock Up On Major Decommissioning Contract From Australian Government

(RTTNews) - Shares of Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) were gaining around 4 percent in London trading after the oilfield services provider said it has received a major decommissioning contract by the Australian Government.

Petrofac's Australia team has been contracted to complete Phase 1 of the decommissioning of the Northern Endeavour FPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offtake) facility.

The value to Petrofac of Phase 1 has the potential to be up to A$325 million or $236 million.

The contract has been awarded by the Federal Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources, following a stringent selection and due diligence process by the Government of Australia.

The Northern Endeavour is a 274-metre long FPSO facility, currently not producing oil. The contract sees Petrofac as Outsourced Operator responsible for decommissioning and disconnection of the FPSO from its subsea equipment, and temporarily suspending the wells.

Disconnection of the FPSO is expected to occur over approximately 18 months.

Josie Philips, Petrofac's Regional Director, Australia, said, "A critical element will be upskilling the local workforce to meet the challenges of billions of dollars of decommissioning work in Australia now and in the future."

In London, Petrofac shares were trading at 108.00 pence, up 3.65 percent.