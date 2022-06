Petrol price rises: average cost of filling a car tops £100

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

RAC calls it ‘dark day for drivers’ as latest increase puts cost of filling typical 55-litre family car at £100.27The average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol has exceeded £100 for the first time.Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a record 182.3p on Wednesday. Continue reading...