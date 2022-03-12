Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

From using a cashback card to emptying your boot, there are ways to reduce running costsThe cost of living crisis is hitting the UK’s motorists hard, with each day seeming to bring news of a record high for fuel prices.Many motorists are already shelling out well over £1,000 a year to fill their tanks, and most commentators believe prices will continue to push upwards in the coming days, and that petrol may evenhit £2 a litre. Continue reading...