Petrol prices fall from record highs for first time in months

Falling wholesale costs could lead to savings of £10 off a tank within a fortnight, the AA saidMotorists can expect reductions of about £1.50 per tank after fuel prices dropped from record highs seen in recent months.According to the AA motoring group, average pump prices for petrol have fallen since the start of the month, when prices were 191.53p per litre for petrol and 199.07p per litre for diesel.