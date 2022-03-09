Petropavlovsk Issues Statement On The UK's Sanctions On Dealings In Transferable Securities

(RTTNews) - Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) issued a statement on the UK's sanctions on dealings in transferable securities or money market instruments. The company does not consider that its shares or debt instruments are securities in which dealings are restricted under the Regulations. Petropavlovsk noted that it is domiciled in the UK. The company has not issued any securities on or after 1 March 2022.

Petropavlovsk said its mining operations, which are located in the Far East of Russia, currently continue without interruption despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. No member of the Group has to date been named in the sanctions against Russia, the company said. Petropavlovsk said it continues to sell gold, as before, to domestic commercial banks at London fixing and is therefore not affected currently by export controls.