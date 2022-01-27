|
27.01.2022 08:59:26
Petropavlovsk Q4 Gold Production Increases
(RTTNews) - Petropavlovsk plc. (POG.L) reported that total gold production for the fourth-quarter was 143.1 thousand ounce, a 26% increase from last year.
Own-mined gold production for the quarter was 130.4 thousand ounce, a 53% increase from the prior year, with substantially higher production across all of the Group's mines.
The third-party concentrate gold production declined 55% to 12.7 thousand ounce from the previous year on lower volumes as POX processing capacity was used to treat concentrate from own-mined ore.
The company expects total gold production for 2022 to be in the range of 380 thousand ounce - 420 thousand ounce, comprising own gold production of 345 thousand ounce - 365 thousand ounce and 35 thousand ounce - 55 thousand ounce of gold from 3rd-party concentrate, as the company continues its transition to processing more own-mined refractory ore.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich vor dem Wochenende stärker. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.