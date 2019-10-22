Petros PACE Finance Hires Industry Veteran Andy Meyer as Senior Vice President to Drive Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Petros PACE Finance, LLC (www.petros-pace.com), the leading provider of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing, announced today the hiring of C-PACE industry veteran Andy Meyer as Senior Vice President. At Petros, Andy will oversee the origination, structuring and closing of C-PACE and tax credit transactions throughout the country.

"Andy will be a game-changing addition to the team at Petros as we continue to grow," said Mansoor Ghori, CEO at Petros PACE Finance. "He is a well-known figure in the C-PACE industry who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help us to aggressively scale our financing platform to deliver the highest returns for our clients and investors."

Andy joins Petros from Twain Financial Partners, where he served as Director of PACE Financing and Associate General Counsel. While at Twain, Andy started and oversaw the company's PACE financing platform nationwide, structuring and closing some of the first rated securitizations of PACE assets in the industry.

"I've enjoyed working with the Petros PACE Finance team in the past and am thrilled to lead its next phase of expansion," said Meyer. "Due to its competitive pricing structure and strong investor relationships, Petros is uniquely positioned for growth in the evolving commercial real estate finance market. I look forward to continued growth in the C-PACE space and expansion into new areas."

In addition to C-PACE transactions, Andy has structured and closed tax credit transactions and debt and equity investments throughout the country. Prior to Twain, he was a real estate and structured finance attorney at Husch Blackwell LLP, focused heavily on tax credits and other public finance transactions.

"Andy is a welcome resource as we build out our tax credit business and expand ability to provide the whole capital stack," said Jim Stanislaus, CFO and Co-founder at Petros PACE Finance.

Andy holds a B.S.B.A from the University of Dayton, an MBA from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, and a J.D. from the Washington University in St. Louis School of Law.

About Petros PACE Finance

Petros PACE Finance, LLC is the national leader in the C-PACE marketplace, dedicated solely to providing long-term C-PACE financing to commercial property owners seeking to lower energy costs, reduce their carbon footprint and increase property values. Leadership has decades of executive-level experience in commercial lending and structured finance, with direct long-term institutional investor relationships. With billions in committed capital, Petros is able to close transactions in eligible C-PACE markets nationwide. To learn more about Petros PACE Finance visit our website at www.petros-pace.com.

