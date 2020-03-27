PetroShale Announces 2019 Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, March 26, 2020 /CNW/ - PetroShale Inc. ("PetroShale" or the "Company") (TSXV: PSH, OTCQX: PSHIF) is pleased to announce our financial and operating results for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019.

2019 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

PetroShale achieved record production in the fourth quarter and calendar 2019, averaging 12,173 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("Boe/d") in the fourth quarter (88% oil and natural gas liquids ("liquids")), and 8,680 Boe/d in 2019 (87% liquids), a 102% and 54% increase over the same periods in 2018, respectively.





Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased to $35.6 million in the fourth quarter and $91.5 million in calendar 2019, an increase of 204% and 41%, respectively, reflecting the significant production increase over the same periods in 2018.





increased to in the fourth quarter and in calendar 2019, an increase of 204% and 41%, respectively, reflecting the significant production increase over the same periods in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA per fully diluted share was $0.18 in the fourth quarter, a 204% increase over the comparative period. For calendar 2019, adjusted EBITDA per fully diluted share was $0.47 , a 26% increase over $0.37 per share in calendar 2018.





in the fourth quarter, a 204% increase over the comparative period. For calendar 2019, adjusted EBITDA per fully diluted share was , a 26% increase over per share in calendar 2018. Revenue increased 131% to $60.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and 36% to $165.3 million in calendar 2019, compared to the respective periods in 2018.





in the fourth quarter of 2019, and 36% to in calendar 2019, compared to the respective periods in 2018. Net income was $9.6 million ( $0.05 per fully diluted share) in the fourth quarter, 92% higher than $5.0 million ( $0.03 per fully diluted share) in the preceding quarter, and 20% higher than $8.0 million ( $0.04 per diluted share) in the comparative period of 2018.





( per fully diluted share) in the fourth quarter, 92% higher than ( per fully diluted share) in the preceding quarter, and 20% higher than ( per diluted share) in the comparative period of 2018. Operating netback 1 totaled $32.80 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 37% increase over the comparable period in 2018 due to higher realized prices, no realized loss on derivatives and lower lease operating and workover expenses per Boe, slightly offset by higher royalties, production taxes, and transportation expenses per Boe. In calendar 2019, operating netback totaled $30.30 per Boe, 11% lower than 2018, due to lower realized prices and higher transportation expense, offset by lower royalties, no realized loss on derivatives, lower lease operating and workover costs and production taxes.





totaled per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 37% increase over the comparable period in 2018 due to higher realized prices, no realized loss on derivatives and lower lease operating and workover expenses per Boe, slightly offset by higher royalties, production taxes, and transportation expenses per Boe. In calendar 2019, operating netback totaled per Boe, 11% lower than 2018, due to lower realized prices and higher transportation expense, offset by lower royalties, no realized loss on derivatives, lower lease operating and workover costs and production taxes. PetroShale continued to focus on advancing its Environment, Social and Governance ("ESG") initiatives and aligning the Company with industry leaders in responsible development.





As a result of participating in 95 gross (19.3 net) crude oil wells targeting the Middle Bakken and Three Forks formations, the Company realized substantial increases in oil and natural gas reserves in 2019 2 :





: Proved Developed Producing ("PDP") reserves increased to 25.4 million Boe ("MMboe"), an increase of 107% over 12.3 MMboe in 2018, largely due to the conversion of undeveloped reserves into the lower risk producing category.







Total Proved ("TP") reserves increased to 57.5 MMboe, 17% higher than 49.2 MMboe in 2018.







Total proved plus probable ("P+P") reserves were 70.5 MMboe, a 12% increase over 62.8 MMboe in 2018.





(1) Non-IFRS Measure. See "Information Regarding Disclosure on Oil and Gas Reserves and Non-IFRS Measures" within this press release (2) Reserves information is from the Company's independent corporate reserves evaluation prepared by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. with an effective date of December 31, 2019.

FINANCIAL & OPERATING REVIEW



Three months ended Twelve months ended FINANCIAL

(in thousands, except per share & share data) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Petroleum and natural gas revenue $ 60,569 $ 26,231 $ 165,258 $ 121,797 Cash flow from operating activities 27,677 19,810 78,536 69,512 Net income 9,608 7,982 15,327 27,056 Per share - diluted 0.05 0.04 0.08 0.16 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 35,566 11,684 91,487 64,937 Capital expenditures $ 65,587 $ 27,423 $ 236,703 $ 192,723 Net debt(1)



$ 330,029 $ 176,978 Common shares outstanding



191,185,628 191,758,236 Weighted average – basic 191,681,135 191,040,112 191,920,373 170,866,944 Weighted average – diluted 194,684,301 194,482,248 194,395,182 174,391,337









OPERATING







Daily production volumes







Crude Oil (Bbl/d) 9,613 4,185 6,538 4,134 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 8,470 5,765 6,716 4,520 NGLs (Bbl/d) 1,148 868 1,023 743 Barrels of oil equivalent (Boe/d)(2) 12,173 6,014 8,680 5,630









Average realized prices(2)







Crude Oil ($/Bbl) $ 68.98 $ 65.20 $ 69.89 $ 79.64 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 2.35 4.18 2.45 3.48 NGLs ($/Bbl) 12.71 21.71 10.65 24.50 Barrels of oil equivalent ($/Boe) $ 54.08 $ 47.71 $ 52.16 $ 59.27



















Three months ended Twelve months ended

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Operating netback ($/Boe) (1) (2)







Revenue $ 54.08 $ 47.41 $ 52.16 $ 59.27 Royalties (10.43) (9.64) (10.25) (11.73) Realized loss on derivatives - (1.67) - (3.10) Lease operating costs (3.77) (5.29) (4.16) (3.47) Workover expense (0.52) (1.56) (1.03) (1.08) Production taxes (4.21) (3.67) (4.10) (4.57) Transportation expense (2.35) (1.68) (2.32) (1.35) Operating netback(1) $ 32.80 $ 23.90 $ 30.30 $ 33.97 Operating netback prior to hedging(1) $ 32.80 $ 25.57 $ 30.30 $ 37.07





(1) See "Information Regarding Disclosure on Oil and Gas Reserves and Non-IFRS Measures" within this press release (2) See "Oil and Gas Advisories" within this press release

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

Throughout 2019, PetroShale continued to focus on generating positive adjusted EBITDA through the acquisition and development of light oil assets centered within our top-tier acreage in North Dakota's Bakken and Three Forks play. Although the commodity markets remained volatile through the year, as a pure-play Bakken producer, PetroShale's continued performance was not limited by egress constraints, the geo-political environment or oil pricing differentials that impacted many Canadian producers over the past 12 to 18 months. With a 2019 average oil weighting of 76% and an oil and liquids weighting of 87%, PetroShale's financial performance remains closely tied to WTI prices, while the Company's commitment to cost control supports netbacks. Given our high oil weighting, the Company has outlined a conservative and defensive capital budget and operating plan for 2020 below, with the view to weathering extreme volatility in global oil markets.

Both quarterly and annual production records were achieved in 2019, as the Company's production averaged 12,173 Boe/d in the fourth quarter, more than doubling average production in the comparable period of 2018 and exceeding PetroShale's previous fourth quarter 2019 guidance of 11,000 to 12,000 Boe/d. Full year 2019 production averaged 8,680 Boe/d, which also exceeded the Company's annual guidance of 8,500 Boe/d, successfully building on 2018 volumes of 5,630 Boe/d, and 2,445 Boe/d in 2017.

Our operating netback remains strong given our low operating expenses and will remain positive at current WTI prices. Amidst ongoing market uncertainty and commodity price weakness, PetroShale will continue to take a measured, responsible and value-focused approach to the development of our top tier asset base in the heart of the North Dakota Bakken / Three Forks.

In addition to volume growth, PetroShale recorded significant financial improvements over calendar 2018, including a 36% increase in revenue and a 41% increase in adjusted EBITDA1. In an ongoing effort to enhance operational and capital efficiencies across the organization, PetroShale achieved lower net general and administrative ("G&A") expenses on both an absolute and per unit basis in 2019 despite a significant increase in operating activity. Net G&A expenses totaled $4.5 million ($1.42 per Boe) for calendar 2019, compared to $4.9 million ($2.36 per Boe) in 2018.

In calendar 2019, the Company participated in the drilling of 95 gross (19.3 net) Bakken and Three Forks wells. In addition, PetroShale directed $7.0 million to the acquisition of oil and gas leases within our core operating areas, which included increases to working interests in existing drilling units. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company invested $65.6 million in capital, including approximately $18 million of budgeted projects from our 2020 capital budget which was accelerated into 2019 on our non-operated properties. Activity in the fourth quarter included the spud of two gross (1.2 net) operated wells at South Berthold. In the same area, we also completed and commenced production on five gross (2.9 net) operated wells and nine gross (2.2 net) non-operated wells. PetroShale's monthly production volumes for December 2019 averaged 14,567 Boe/d (comprised of 12,022 bbls of light oil, 1,442 bbls/d of NGL and 6,620 mcf/d of natural gas).

Building on our commitment to ESG initiatives and the responsible development of our asset base, PetroShale took steps during 2019, and will continue to do so in 2020, to increase our rate of gas capture, reduce GHG emissions and reuse water for our fracing programs where feasible. We are proud of PetroShale's efforts to deploy world-class operating and environmental stewardship to the North Dakota Bakken and to notify stakeholders that we have posted an ESG Summary document on the 'Responsibility' page of our website.

To support per share metrics and take tangible steps to increase the underlying value of PetroShale's common shares, a total of 1,074,615 shares were repurchased during 2019 through a combination of our active normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") and from a departing employee. PetroShale renewed our NCIB in February of 2020 for a 12-month period with a limit of 11,785,163 common shares. Year to date in 2020, 3,828,000 common shares have been purchased.

Based on PetroShale's 2019 independent reserves evaluation by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, we achieved significant reserves increases in 2019 across all categories and demonstrated another strong year of capital deployment. The Company generated robust capital efficiencies in 2019 with PDP, TP and P+P finding, development & acquisition ("FD&A")1 costs of $12.17 per Boe, $12.71 per Boe and $13.11 per Boe, respectively, resulting in 2019 recycle ratios1 of 2.5 times, 2.4 times and 2.3 times, respectively, based on PetroShale's operating netback prior to hedging of $30.30 per Boe.



(1) See "Information Regarding Disclosure on Oil and Gas Reserves and Non-IFRS Measures" within this press release.

OUTLOOK AND 2020 BUSINESS PLAN

The rapid and severe deterioration of economic activity related to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), combined with a price war fueled by Russia and Saudi Arabia, led to a global equity market and oil price shock in early March. With meaningful added oil supply expected over the near term, oil prices and energy equities are expected to remain under pressure. However, this is also anticipated to cause a sizeable reduction in industry spending which should lead to lower supply and thus, more supportive pricing in the medium term. PetroShale's strategy has always been to create value by controlling cost and managing risk while seeking to expand production and reserves at a measured pace. The Company's sound capital structure, efficient operating track record, and lean overhead means that PetroShale is positioned to weather short-term commodity price impacts and preserve value by shifting capital allocation and deferring completions until the broader pricing environment improves. The Board and management will continue to monitor commodity prices and follow a conservative strategy for capital deployment.

In response to these broader market factors and the Company's successful development program in 2019, PetroShale will focus in 2020 on further streamlining operating costs as well as the implementation of a sustainable plan to reduce drilling, completion and facility construction costs.

PetroShale's Board of Directors previously approved a 2020 capital budget of $70 million, which was designed to generate significant free cash flow. Approximately $18 million of the 2020 capital budget was accelerated into 2019 as the operators of certain of our non-operated properties completed drilling and well completion activities earlier than anticipated. In addition, our expected capital budget has been further reduced as certain of our current non-operated projects have been suspended by the operators. We now anticipate that our 2020 capital expenditures will be approximately $26 million, representing a reduction of approximately 89% relative to 2019.

With this significantly reduced capital spend, we anticipate a modest production decline relative to the second half of 2019, with forecast 2020 annual volumes expected to average between 11,000 and 12,000 Boe/d2. We anticipate generating free cash flow at current oil prices, which will be allocated to debt reduction. The Company faces no debt maturities until June, 2021.

As part of our ongoing risk mitigation, PetroShale has entered into crude oil derivative contracts designed to support added stability and further mitigate the effects of severe market volatility. Through the second quarter of 2020, the Company is hedged on 71% of its expected crude oil production. The hedges are split between three way collars of 3,000 bbls/d with a bought put of US$50.33 and sold put of US$45.33, resulting in downside protection of WTI plus US$5 when WTI is less than US$45.33, and swaps of 2,500 bbls/d with weighted average downside protection of $27.09.

Management is monitoring current developments in the market and is making decisions that are best for our business. We have a high quality asset base which generates positive cash flows at low prices. We spent 2019 building our productive capacity and future drilling inventory and will be ready to exploit that when oil prices recover. Our experienced and skilled team will underpin the sustained implementation of our operating and capital plan through this volatile environment. I wish to thank all of PetroShale's employees, directors and shareholders for their support and look forward to updating you on our progress and achievements in the future.

((signed))

David Rain

CEO and Director



2 Comprised of 9,150 – 9,950 bbls/d of oil, 1,300 – 1,400 bbls/d of NGLs and 9,300 – 10,000 mcf/d of natural gas.

About PetroShale

PetroShale is an oil company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of high quality oil-weighted assets in the North Dakota Bakken / Three Forks.

