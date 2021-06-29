|
29.06.2021 23:00:00
Petroshale Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting
CALGARY, AB, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - PetroShale Inc. ("PetroShale" or the "Company") (TSXV: PSH) (OTCQB: PSHIF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of its shareholders held on June 25, 2021, as follows:
As a further update, Ken McCagherty has decided to step down from his position on the Board, and accordingly, did not stand for re-election at the Meeting. "On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Ken for his significant contributions and service to the Company over the last 8 years," said M. Bruce Chernoff, Executive Chairman. "Ken has brought invaluable expertise and vision to the Company, and we wish him well."
Q2 2021 Results Release Timing
PetroShale anticipates issuing and filing on SEDAR its second quarter 2021 financial statements and MD&A for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, on or around August 20, 2021.
About PetroShale
PetroShale is an oil company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of high-quality oil-weighted assets in the North Dakota Bakken / Three Forks.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE PetroShale Inc.
