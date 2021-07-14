Pets And Car Buyers Are Barking With Excitement As South Austin Welcomes Largest Subaru Dealership In North America

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tails are wagging across Central Texas with the news that North America's largest Subaru dealership will be opening in South Austin.

Animal lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, and research savvy car buyers are also welcoming the Subaru brand expansion into one of America's fastest growing cities.

The all-new City Limits Subaru will be located on 12 acres on I-35 S and Tollway 45 and will be a nearly 90,000 square foot facility with 60 service bays to accommodate demand for Subaru sales and service.

The open point was awarded to Cavender Auto Family and Cavender Herrera Autoworks, LP and is a continuation of their efforts to expose and promote minority candidates.

"We feel like Subaru is the perfect brand to add to our group's portfolio and is well aligned with Austin's love of animals and the outdoors," said Julie Herrera, Dealer Principal at Toyota of Cedar Park. She added, "We pride ourselves on being different. All of our dealerships are very active in their communities, promote a culture of inclusivity, and make our customer's needs our top priority. City Limits Subaru will feature an expansive outdoor children's play area with food trucks, spacious dog park, café/coffee bar, and a Subaru retail accessories store. We're excited about our new partnership with Subaru and look forward to helping take the brand to new heights."

Stephen Cavender, whose family has owned and operated import, domestic, and luxury brand dealerships across Texas for over 75 years, is excited to bring a new brand to the family's auto group while expanding its footprint in Central Texas. "Subaru owners are loyal, passionate, and have a high level of expectation for service and quality. Our team is eager to meet this expectation with an enthusiasm for customer service you will find at every Cavender dealership."

Subaru perennially wins industry awards for quality, safety, and brand loyalty. The Subaru brand is anchored by The Subaru Love Promise, Subaru's commitment to making the world a better place. This includes Subaru Loves Pets, Subaru Loves the Earth, Subaru Loves to Help, Subaru Loves Learning, and Subaru Loves to Care outreach and charity efforts.

