Pets At Home Q1 Group Revenue, LFL Revenue Rise; Backs FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L, PHGPY) reported Friday that its first-quarter total Group revenue grew 7.1 percent from last year to 404.7 million pounds with continued strong performance across the business.

Group like-for-like or LFL revenue went up 6 percent, reflecting broad-based growth throughout the quarter.

Retail revenue increased 6.6 percent, and LFL revenue grew 5.6 percent. All channels remain in growth, with Store LFL of 4.3 percent and Omnichannel LFL of 13.5 percent.

Vet Group revenue increased 11.2 percent, with LFL revenue up 8.6 percent.

Lyssa McGowan, Group Chief Executive Officer, said the company's performance has remained strong in the first quarter, underpinned by continued customer growth and high levels of retention.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect Group underlying pre-tax profit, including the impact of the IAS38 accounting policy change, to be in line with analyst consensus, which is currently 131 million pounds, with a range of 127 million pounds to 136 million pounds.