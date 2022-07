Pets on paracetamol: animals at risk as owners struggle with vet bills

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Rise in online searches for ‘can I give my dog paracetamol?’ shows how cost of living crisis is affecting welfare, warns RSPCAVets fear people may be giving “dangerous doses” of paracetamol to their pets as fears grow that the cost of living crisis is impinging on animal owners’ ability to pay for medical help.The RSPCA recently discovered that Google searches for “can I give my dog paracetamol” have almost tripled since January 2020, and that in May the number of searches for the same phrase was 28% higher than even at the height of lockdown, in April 2020, when vets were heavily restricting access to their clinics. Continue reading...