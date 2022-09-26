PetSmart Partners with Interior Designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent to Launch a New Collection that Brings Style, Beauty and Function to Pet Parents

The exclusive Nate + Jeremiah for PetSmart line features furniture, accessories and décor for small pets, reptiles and fish

PHOENIX, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart is elevating specialty pet and home décor with world-renowned interior designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent by launching an exclusive collection allowing pets and pet parents to live more beautifully, stylishly, and comfortably – together. From a faux leather couch for guinea pigs and hamsters to a mahogany stand to showcase aquatic life, the collection is a first of its kind for the specialty pet category and features items that can be layered into a variety of looks and styles. Nate + Jeremiah for PetSmart products are thoughtfully created to give pets everything they need in an environment that's perfect for them and the people who love them.

"We'll do anything for pets and, with this new collection, pet parents won't have to sacrifice their personal aesthetic to provide a wonderful home for them," said Stacia Andersen, executive vice president and chief customer officer at PetSmart. "We see pet parents taking greater interest in integrating their pets into their homes and, by bringing together Nate and Jeremiah and our unmatched expertise in pet care, we've created a line that is every bit as beautiful as it is functional. We hope to inspire people to share their living spaces with the pets they love and make their habitats the statement piece in the room."

Berkus and Brent are known around the world for their stylish aesthetics and accessible home collections. Their partnership with PetSmart gave them a new opportunity to create environments and products for pets.

"We wanted to create a collection for PetSmart that helps bring people and pets even closer together," Berkus said. "Our design philosophy is rooted in making spaces feel warm and inviting. With this collection, our hope is that we've been able to give pets the same level of functionality and style as their pet parents."

The two drew inspiration from the sleek lines of midcentury modern design and pulled in colors, materials and textures that have an organic and natural feel.

"We loved the challenge of bringing spaces and atmospheres to life that not only feel rich with personality but can also be worked into a variety of styles. The idea was to create furniture and accessories that are contemporary but also timeless – items that tell the story of the people and pets who live there," Brent said.

The Nate + Jeremiah for PetSmart collection includes:

Décor and accessories for hamsters, guinea pigs, gerbils and other small pets, such as faux leather and Sherpa sofas for relaxation, a yurt for pet privacy, and different aesthetically pleasing chews and grass for foraging and mental stimulation.

An assortment of stands in a variety of water-resistant finishes, including spiced mahogany, raven oak and faux marble. Pet parents can use the stands for fish aquariums, reptile terrariums or small pet habitats, and each offers ample storage space with drawers and cord management.

Aquatic accessories and décor that suit different species of fish, including wooden archways and ribbed stone towers that give fish swimming and hiding spaces. Decorative plants from the collection provide fish shelter and allow pet parents to further customize their aquariums.

Accessories perfect for bearded dragons, lizards, snakes and other reptiles to relax and bask in warmth and light, including a wood tower and stone bask and hide that reference the environments, colors and textures of their natural habitats.

Easy-to-clean, modern food and water dishes for a variety of species that match the aesthetic of the pet's space as well as that of the pet parents.

For more information on the exclusive Nate + Jeremiah for PetSmart line, including ways to shop, visit petsmart.com/nate-and-jeremiah.

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petsmart-partners-with-interior-designers-nate-berkus-and-jeremiah-brent-to-launch-a-new-collection-that-brings-style-beauty-and-function-to-pet-parents-301632994.html

SOURCE PetSmart