PetSmart Provides Holiday Shoppers with Full Season of Deals Including Unique Gifts, Ways to Give Back

Pet parents can anticipate deals on exclusive products through December, as well as contribute to more than $300,000 in charitable donations

PHOENIX, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays at PetSmart, and aisles decked in festive apparel, advent calendars and gifts that give back are among the items sure to provide a holly jolly good time this holiday season. In addition to unique gifts for pets, PetSmart is offering savings all season long with deals for every shopper as well as bonus rewards for loyalty Treats members through the new year.

PetSmart is helping pet parents get ahead of the holiday frenzy and into the holiday spirit with apparel and treats for dogs, cats, reptiles, fish and small animals beginning this week.

Getting Into the Holiday Spirit

A recent PetSmart survey1 revealed that more than 3 in 4 (76 percent) pet parents like to dress their pets up for occasions and a majority (66 percent) of pet parents say they change their pets' accessories or apparel seasonally.

With that consumer insight in mind, PetSmart is providing pet parents with unlimited options to make furry, feathered or scaly friends feel festive for the season, including holiday apparel like a reversible plaid bandana, green sweater and sweater vest shirt, all available now. A beanie scribed with "Naughty or Nice" for guinea pigs and hamsters and a dragon Santa costume for reptiles are among the hottest fashions of the season pet parents will want to adorn their specialty pets with starting later this month.

Deck the howls with dog treat advent calendars filled with biscuits or jerky or a charcuterie board chew, hot cocoa mug hideaway or cozy candy bed for small pets, available later this month. Reptiles and fish can also enjoy a winter wonderland with products available later this month such as a holiday igloo for reptiles to hide in and a fireplace bubbler ornament for aquariums.

All products are from brands shoppers love, including Merry & Bright and Top Paw.

Shopping that Makes an Impact

For gifts that give back, shoppers can purchase plush toys from PetSmart's philanthropic Chance & Friends collection to either gift to their pet or donate to PetSmart's annual toy drive. For each Chance & Friends purchase, $1 is donated to the nonprofit PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in the country that also celebrated its 10 millionth pet adoption this year. The Chance & Friends holiday collection includes plush toys shaped like a puppy and a guinea pig, available now.

During National Adoption Week taking place Nov 7-13, for each purchase made with AfterPay, PetSmart and AfterPay will donate $2 to PetSmart Charities up to 30,000 purchases or $60,000. Then, during the week of Giving Tuesday (Nov 29-Dec 2), for each purchase of a Wellness, Whimzees, or Old Mother Hubbard dog or cat treat, PetSmart and Wellness will donate $2 to PetSmart Charities (up to 60,000 purchases or $120,000). And, during the first two weeks of December, for every "Free Same-Day Delivery" transaction, PetSmart will donate $1 from DoorDash and $1 from PetSmart to PetSmart Charities in the U.S. (up to 60,000 transactions or $120,000) and to PetSmart Charities of Canada in Canada (up to 20,000 transactions or $40,000).

All donations will be used to support PetSmart Charities mission. PetSmart Charities is a registered nonprofit 501(3)(c) organization in the U.S. and in Canada; PetSmart Charities of Canada is an independent, registered charitable organization.

Deals for the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Pet parents can expect sleigh loads of deals starting Nov. 1. A sampling includes:

PetSmart Treats loyalty rewards members receive double the amount of points earned on all Merry & Bright holiday items, including toys, apparel, treats and more. Bonus deals for Treats members begin Oct. 24 through the new year.

through the new year. During Black Friday weekend, shoppers can save up to 50 percent on Merry & Bright holiday items, like toys, apparel, and more, and also can save $10 on a $50 purchase with AfterPay.

on a purchase with AfterPay. Dec. 10-11 will celebrate aquatic friends, with 40 percent off select 5 gallon and under aquariums and $150 in savings on select 45- and 60-gallon aquatic ensembles.

will celebrate aquatic friends, with 40 percent off select 5 gallon and under aquariums and in savings on select 45- and 60-gallon aquatic ensembles. Dec. 17-18 is for small pets to bask in, with $75 in savings on select 40-gallon reptile starter kits and 30 percent off select Full Cheeks habitats for rabbits, gerbils, and other small animals.

These deals are while supplies last. Prices and selection may vary by store and online. Treats rules apply for bonus point offers. See petsmart.com/treats for details.

Social Media Contests to Show off Your Pet

In both the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec), PetSmart social media channels will host a "Share the Joy" photo contest, encouraging pet parents to share festive snapshots of their furry, feathered, and scaly family members. Winners will receive prizes sure to make anyone's holiday merry and bright:

Grand prize winners: 200,000 Treats points = worth $500 in savings

in savings (5) Runner's up: 100,000 Treats points = worth $250 in savings

in savings (6) Random giveaways: 1 Month free Hill's Pet food

PetSmart will share more details, including how to enter and the official rules, to social channels later this holiday season.

Holiday Grooming That Wows

To ensure that mommy is kissing the family pet and not just Santa Claus, PetSmart salons are offering a holiday salon special from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, to ensure dogs look, smell, and feel good for any holiday festivity.

The holiday salon special is available as an add-on during a dog's salon appointment and includes premium shampoo and conditioner, a choice of a holiday-themed bandana, a spritz, and a coupon book valued at $200 and more in savings. Mistletoe not required.

The salon special is available while supplies last through Dec. 31, 2022. Pet age, health and vaccination requirements apply. Appointments are subject to availability. See store associate for details.

PetSmart is rolling out unique gifts and deals all season long. For more information on deals, unique gifts and holiday pet bonding moments at PetSmart, including ways to shop and ways to give back, visit petsmart.com.

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

1The PetSmart Fall Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. pet owners ages 18 and over, between Aug. 15-21, 2022, using an email invitation and an online survey. This data has been weighted to ensure accurate representation of U.S. pet owners.

