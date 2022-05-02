PF Flyers Hires Lisa Lewis as Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PF Flyers , the classic American sneaker brand, announces today that Lisa Lewis has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Lewis will be responsible for relaunching the brand and establishing its position in the sneaker and lifestyle marketplace.

Lisa joins PF Flyers with more than 20 years of experience as a marketer and brand builder. She leads with a strong focus on creating engaging customer experiences that increase brand relevance.

"After an extensive search, we've finally found a marketing executive who I think is the perfect fit for our brand. Lisa's industry experience is unmatched, and I'm very excited to see where we can take PF Flyers with her pioneering the marketing strategy," said Kassia Davis, Executive Chairwoman and Owner of PF Flyers.

Prior to her most recent role as the Chief Marketing Officer at Piaggio Fast Forward, Lisa spent seven years at Sonos Inc. where she was eventually appointed as the Global Head of Product Collaborations. Her resume also includes acting as Brand Manager at Converse for the Chuck Taylor brand; serving as Head of Lifestyle and Music Marketing at Puma; and holding the role of Vice President of Marketing for Keds, where she was part of an all-women leadership team - unprecedented for the sneaker industry. Her passion for understanding the voice of youth and the fusion of sport, music, entertainment and technology brought success to each of these brands. Lisa holds a BA in Business Management from Curry College.

"I'm excited to take on this new leadership role with Kassia and the team and look forward to building on the brand's rich heritage and legacy. I've spent over 20 years in the consumer marketing industry, and over a decade in footwear. I'm extremely inspired by the opportunity for PF Flyers to bring a fresh perspective to the industry, especially as a woman-led brand," said Lisa Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer at PF Flyers.

