Pfeiffer Vacuum Q1 Profit Rises; Confirms FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK), a manufacturer of vacuum solutions, reported that its first quarter net income increased by 2.8% to 22.84 million euros from last year's 22.23 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 2.31 euros from 2.25 euros in the prior year.

The operating result (EBIT) increased year-over-year 2.9% to 32.2 million euros.

Quarterly sales increased by 17.2% to 253.1 million euros from the prior year. The sales increase was driven by a strong performance in all market segments.

The company expects the second quarter 2023 again to be solid due to the currently strong backlog with demand slowing in the later part of 2023 related to semiconductor market conditions.

The company confirms its guidance and continues to expect consolidated sales for the fiscal year 2023 to be approximately at the same level as for the fiscal year 2022. The EBIT margin expectations for the full year 2023 remain at around 12%.

