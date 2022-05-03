Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Q1 Profit Climbs - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK), a manufacturer of vacuum solutions, reported that its first quarter net income rose 39.5% to 22.2 million euros from last year's 15.9 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 2.25 euros from 1.61 euros in the prior year.

The operating result (EBIT) increased by 38.6% to 31.3 million euros from the previous year.

Quarterly sales increased by 12.7% year-over-year to 216.0 million euros. The Pfeiffer Vacuum sales increase was driven by a strong performance in all market Segments.

The company continues to expect sales for the full year 2022 to grow 5% or more above 2021 levels in a strong market demand environment, with an increasing risk of supply chain disruptions. The EBIT margin expectations for the full year 2022 remain at around 14%.

The probability and impact of disruptions due to geopolitical, economic and Corona pandemic related market conditions, including the war in the Ukraine, cannot be predicted.