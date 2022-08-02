Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Q2 Profit, Orders Rise; Confirms FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK), a manufacturer of vacuum solutions, reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net income grew 13.4 percent to 20.4 million euros from last year's 17.9 million euros.

Earnings per share were 2.06 euros, up 13.2 percent from 1.82 euros last year.

EBIT increased 12.7 percent from last year to 28.7 million euros.

Sales grew 12.6 percent to 224.7 million euros from 199.5 million euros a year ago.

Order intake was 293.9 million euros, up 35 percent from prior year's 217.7 million euros. Order backlog grew 148.1 percent to 455.7 million euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company confirmed its previous guidance in an increasingly volatile environment. The company continues to expect sales for the full year 2022 to grow 5 percent or more above 2021 levels due to ongoing strong market demand.

The sales volume in the second half of 2022 is expected to decline from first half 2022 levels due to increasing strains and some disruptions in the supply chain.

Further, the EBIT margin expectations for the full year 2022 remain at around 14 percent, also unchanged from the previous outlook.

