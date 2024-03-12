|
12.03.2024 12:43:40
Pfizer: ADCETRIS Phase 3 Trial In Blood Cancer Shows Positive Overall Survival
(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced Tuesday that its Phase 3 study of the antibody-drug conjugate ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab showed positive overall survival in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or DLBCL.
DLBCL is the most common type of lymphoma and is a fast-growing, aggressive blood cancer. Pfizer's ADCETRIS is a standard of care for patients with certain lymphomas and is approved for seven indications in the U.S.
ECHELON-3 is an ongoing, randomized, double-blind, multicenter Phase 3 study evaluating ADCETRIS plus lenalidomide and rituximab versus lenalidomide and rituximab plus placebo in adult patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL, regardless of CD30 expression.
Pfizer noted that the ECHELON-3 trial results showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival or OS compared to lenalidomide and rituximab plus placebo.
Positive outcomes were also observed in key secondary endpoints, including progression free survival or PFS and overall response rate or ORR.
In the ECHELON-3 trial, the safety and tolerability of ADCETRIS were consistent with what has been previously presented for patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL treated with ADCETRIS in clinical trials.
The company plans to submit full data for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting. Pfizer plans to share the ECHELON-3 data with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to potentially support regulatory filing in the U.S.
Roger Dansey, Chief Development Officer, Oncology, Pfizer, said, "This is the third Phase 3 study in a type of lymphoma to demonstrate an overall survival benefit for an ADCETRIS combination. Based on the strong results from ECHELON-3, we're excited that ADCETRIS could address an area of high unmet need in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL irrespective of CD30 expression. The results are particularly encouraging because the study evaluated heavily pre-treated patients, including some who received prior CAR-T therapy."
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
11.03.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 schwächelt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Mittwochshandels auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.24
|S&P 500-Titel Pfizer-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Pfizer von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 notiert zum Handelsstart im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.24
|S&P 500-Wert Pfizer-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Pfizer-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.24
|S&P 500-Papier Pfizer-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Pfizer von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
16.02.24
|Pharmakonzern Daiichi Sankyo investiert eine Mrd Euro in Bayern (Reuters)
|
13.02.24
|S&P 500-Wert Pfizer-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Pfizer von vor 10 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Analysen
|07.03.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.03.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.01.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.01.24
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.03.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.03.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.01.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.01.24
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.01.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.01.24
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.12.23
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.12.23
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.12.23
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.03.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.03.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.01.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.01.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pfizer Inc.
|25,65
|-0,19%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen in Fernost uneinig
Zur Wochenmitte tendieren die asiatischen Aktienmärkte in verschiedene Richtungen.