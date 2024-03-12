12.03.2024 12:43:40

Pfizer: ADCETRIS Phase 3 Trial In Blood Cancer Shows Positive Overall Survival

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced Tuesday that its Phase 3 study of the antibody-drug conjugate ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab showed positive overall survival in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or DLBCL.

DLBCL is the most common type of lymphoma and is a fast-growing, aggressive blood cancer. Pfizer's ADCETRIS is a standard of care for patients with certain lymphomas and is approved for seven indications in the U.S.

ECHELON-3 is an ongoing, randomized, double-blind, multicenter Phase 3 study evaluating ADCETRIS plus lenalidomide and rituximab versus lenalidomide and rituximab plus placebo in adult patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL, regardless of CD30 expression.

Pfizer noted that the ECHELON-3 trial results showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival or OS compared to lenalidomide and rituximab plus placebo.

Positive outcomes were also observed in key secondary endpoints, including progression free survival or PFS and overall response rate or ORR.

In the ECHELON-3 trial, the safety and tolerability of ADCETRIS were consistent with what has been previously presented for patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL treated with ADCETRIS in clinical trials.

The company plans to submit full data for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting. Pfizer plans to share the ECHELON-3 data with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to potentially support regulatory filing in the U.S.

Roger Dansey, Chief Development Officer, Oncology, Pfizer, said, "This is the third Phase 3 study in a type of lymphoma to demonstrate an overall survival benefit for an ADCETRIS combination. Based on the strong results from ECHELON-3, we're excited that ADCETRIS could address an area of high unmet need in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL irrespective of CD30 expression. The results are particularly encouraging because the study evaluated heavily pre-treated patients, including some who received prior CAR-T therapy."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

