Pfizer And BioNTech Reach New Agreement With U.S. To Provide Addl Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) have reached a new supply agreement with the U.S. government to provide additional doses of COVID-19 Vaccine, the companies said in a statement.

Under the agreement, the U.S. government will receive 105 million doses (30 µg, 10 µg and 3 µg). It may include adult Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccines, subject to authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The doses are planned to be delivered as soon as late summer 2022 and continue into the fourth quarter of this year.

The U.S. government will pay the companies $3.2 billion upon receipt of the first 105 million doses. Under the agreement, the U.S. government also has the option to purchase up to 195 million additional doses, bringing the total number of potential doses to 300 million.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is FDA authorized under Emergency Use Authorization for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 in individuals 6 months of age and older.