Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for Omicron BA.4/BA.5-Adapted Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in European Union

CHMP recommendation based on favorable data from Omicron-adapted vaccines

The Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine combines 15-µg of mRNA encoding the wild-type spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 in the original Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and 15-µg of mRNA encoding the spike protein of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants

Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent Omicron BA.4/BA.5 COVID-19 vaccine is available to ship immediately, pending European Commission approval, to support EU vaccination campaigns this fall

NEW YORK and MAINZ, GERMANY, September 12, 2022 — Pfizer Inc . (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced a 30-µg booster dose of their Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent-adapted COVID-19 vaccine (COMIRNATY® Original/Omicron BA.4/BA.5 15/15 µg) has been recommended for conditional marketing authorization (cMA) by the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for individuals ages 12 years and older. The European Commission will review the CHMP recommendation and is expected to make a final decision soon.

The Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine contains 15-µg of mRNA encoding the wild-type spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 in the original Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and 15-µg of mRNA encoding the spike protein of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants. Apart from the addition of the mRNA sequence of the BA.4/BA.5 spike protein, all other components of the vaccine remain unchanged.

"This recommendation marks another major milestone in the ongoing global fight against COVID-19, bolstering our defenses as we prepare for fall and winter with potential increased exposure to the virus,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. "Due to our multifaceted approach helping to address emerging variants and subvariants of concern, public health authorities in the EU will have our bivalent booster options, pending authorization, to facilitate flexible vaccination strategies for maximal coverage across the region.”

"If the European Commission follows today’s recommendation by the CHMP, EU residents will have access to Omicron-adapted vaccines before the start of the winter season,” said Prof. Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech. "The bivalent vaccines encode the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 wild-type as well as a spike protein of an Omicron subvariant. They aim to provide broader immunization against COVID-19 caused by the current dominant Omicron sublineages and previous variants of concern.”

Today’s recommendation follows guidance from the EMA, World Health Organization (WHO) and International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities (ICMRA) to advance bivalent vaccine candidates with the goal of making an Omicron-adapted vaccine available to European Union (EU) member states as soon as possible. The CHMP recommendation concerning the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is based on data from Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s Omicron BA.1-adapted bivalent vaccine as well as pre-clinical and manufacturing data from the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine. Clinical data from a Phase 2/3 trial showed a booster dose of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Omicron BA.1-adapted bivalent vaccine elicited a superior immune response against the Omicron BA.1 subvariant compared to the companies’ current COVID-19 vaccine, with a favorable safety profile. Additionally, pre-clinical data showed a booster dose of the BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine generated a strong neutralizing antibody response against the Omicron sublineages including BA.1, BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, as well as the original virus, while retaining a favorable safety profile.

If an authorization is granted, the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent Omicron BA.4/BA.5 COVID-19 vaccine will be available within the coming days to all 27 EU member states supporting the European vaccination campaigns. Local supply may vary based on individual country government requests. In early September, Pfizer and BioNTech were granted a conditional marketing authorization for an Omicron BA.1 adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in the EU. An Omicron-adapted vaccine based on the BA.4/BA.5 subvariant was also authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a booster for ages 12 and older on August 31, 2022 . The companies are also planning to file the data with other regulatory authorities in the coming weeks and are planning to submit data to the FDA and the EMA to prepare an application for an Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccine in children younger than 12 years of age.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which is based on BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA technology, was developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer. BioNTech is the Marketing Authorization Holder for BNT162b2 (COMIRNATY®) in the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and other countries, and the holder of emergency use authorizations or equivalents in the United States (jointly with Pfizer) and other countries. Submissions to pursue regulatory approvals in those countries where emergency use authorizations or equivalent were initially granted are planned.

AUTHORIZED USE IN THE EU:

COMIRNATY® ? (the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine) has been granted conditional marketing authorization (cMA) by the European Commission to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in people aged 5 years and older. The vaccine is administered as a 2-dose series, 3 weeks apart. Adults and adolescents from the age of 12 are given 30 micrograms per dose; children aged 5 to 11 years are given 10 micrograms per dose. In addition, the cMA has been expanded to include a booster dose (third dose) at least 3 months after the second dose in individuals 12 years of age and older. A third primary course dose may be administered at least 28 days after the second dose to people aged 5 years and older with a severely weakened immune system. The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA’s) human medicines committee (CHMP) has completed its rigorous evaluation of COMIRNATY, concluding by consensus that sufficiently robust data on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine are now available.

In addition, COMIRNATY has also been granted cMA as an adapted vaccine called COMIRNATY Original/Omicron BA.1, which contains mRNA encoding for the spike protein of the wild-type and of the Omicron BA.1 subvariant of SARS-CoV-2. COMIRNATY Original/Omicron BA.1 may be administered as a booster in people aged 12 years and older who have received at least a primary vaccination course against COVID-19. There should be an interval of at least 3 months between administration of COMIRNATY Original/Omicron BA.1 and the last prior dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION :

Events of anaphylaxis have been reported. Appropriate medical treatment and supervision should always be readily available in case of an anaphylactic reaction following the administration of the vaccine.

There is an increased, but very rare risk (<1/10,000 cases) of myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination with COMIRNATY ® . These conditions can develop within just a few days after vaccination and have primarily occurred within 14 days. They have been observed more often after the second vaccination, and more often in younger males. Available data suggest that the course of myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination is not different from myocarditis or pericarditis in general. The risk of myocarditis after a booster dose of COMIRNATY or COMIRNATY Original/Omicron BA.1 has not yet been characterized.

. These conditions can develop within just a few days after vaccination and have primarily occurred within 14 days. They have been observed more often after the second vaccination, and more often in younger males. Available data suggest that the course of myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination is not different from myocarditis or pericarditis in general. The risk of myocarditis after a booster dose of COMIRNATY or COMIRNATY Original/Omicron BA.1 has not yet been characterized. Rare cases of acute peripheral facial paralysis; uncommon incidence of insomnia, hyperhidrosis and night sweats; and unknown incidence of paraesthesia, hypoaesthesia and erythema multiforme have been identified in post-marketing experience.

Anxiety-related reactions, including vasovagal reactions (syncope), hyperventilation or stress-related reactions (e. g. dizziness, palpitations, increases in heart rate, alterations in blood pressure, tingling sensations and sweating) may occur in association with the vaccination process itself. Stress-related reactions are temporary and resolve on their own. Individuals should be advised to bring symptoms to the attention of the vaccination provider for evaluation. It is important that precautions are in place to avoid injury from fainting.

Vaccination should be postponed in individuals suffering from acute severe febrile illness or acute infection. The presence of a minor infection and/or low-grade fever should not delay vaccination.

As with other intramuscular injections, the vaccine should be given with caution in individuals receiving anticoagulant therapy or those with thrombocytopenia or any coagulation disorder (such as haemophilia) because bleeding or bruising may occur following an intramuscular administration in these individuals.

The efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine has not been assessed in immunocompromised individuals, including those receiving immunosuppressant therapy. The efficacy of COMIRNATY or COMIRNATY Original/Omicron BA.1 may be lower in immunosuppressed individuals.

As with any vaccine, vaccination with COMIRNATY or COMIRNATY Original/Omicron BA.1 may not protect all vaccine recipients. Individuals may not be fully protected until 7 days after their second dose of the vaccine.

Adverse reactions observed during clinical studies are listed below according to the following frequency categories: Very common (= 1/10), Common (= 1/100 to < 1/10), Uncommon (= 1/1,000 to < 1/100), Rare (= 1/10,000 to < 1/1,000), Very rare (< 1/10,000). Very common side effects: injection site pain, injection site swelling, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, diarrhoea, fever Common side effects: injection site redness, nausea, vomiting Uncommon side effects: enlarged lymph nodes (more frequently observed after the booster dose), feeling unwell, arm pain, insomnia, injection site itching, allergic reactions such as rash or itching, feeling weak or lack of energy/sleepy, decreased appetite, excessive sweating, night sweats Rare side effects: temporary one-sided facial drooping, allergic reactions such as hives or swelling of the face Very rare side effects: inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) or inflammation of the lining outside the heart (pericarditis), which can result in breathlessness, palpitations or chest pain, anaphylaxis, extensive swelling of vaccinated limbs; facial swelling, pins and needles/tingling, reduced sense of touch or sensation, a skin reaction that causes red spots or patches on the skin

A large amount of observational data from pregnant women vaccinated with the initially approved COMIRNATY vaccine during the second and third trimester have not shown an increase in adverse pregnancy outcomes. While data on pregnancy outcomes following vaccination during the first trimester are presently limited, no increased risk for miscarriage has been seen. COMIRNATY can be used during pregnancy. No effects on the breast-fed newborn/infant are anticipated since the systemic exposure of breast-feeding woman to the initially approved COMIRNATY vaccine is negligible. Observational data from women who were breast-feeding after vaccination have not shown a risk for adverse effects in breast-fed newborns/infants. COMIRNATY can be used during breast-feeding.

No data are available yet regarding the use of COMIRNATY Original/Omicron BA.1 during pregnancy. Since differences between products are confined to the spike protein sequence, and there are no clinically meaningful differences in reactogenicity between those COMIRNATY variant-adapted vaccines that have been clinically evaluated, COMIRNATY Original/Omicron BA.1 can be used during pregnancy.

No data are available yet regarding the use of COMIRNATY Original/Omicron BA.1 during breast-feeding. Observational data from women who were breast-feeding after vaccination with the initially approved COMIRNATY vaccine have not shown a risk for adverse effects in breast-fed newborns/infants. COMIRNATY Original/Omicron BA.1 can be used during breast-feeding

Interactions with other medicinal products or concomitant administration of COMIRNATY or COMIRNATY Original/Omicron BA.1 with other vaccines has not been studied.

Animal studies do not indicate direct or indirect harmful effects with respect to reproductive toxicity.

The safety of a COMIRNATY Original/Omicron BA.1 booster dose in individuals from 18 to = 55 years of age is extrapolated from safety data from a subset of 315 adults 18 to = 55 years of age who received a booster (fourth dose) of Omicron BA.1 30 µg (monovalent) after completing 3 doses of COMIRNATY. The most frequent adverse reactions in these participants 18 to = 55 years of age were injection site pain (> 70%), fatigue (> 60%), headache (> 40%), myalgia (> 30%), chills (> 30%) and arthralgia (> 20%).

In a subset from the Phase 3 study, 305 adults > 55 years of age who had completed 3 doses of COMIRNATY, received a booster of COMIRNATY Original/Omicron BA.1 after receiving Dose 3. The overall safety profile for the COMIRNATY Original/Omicron BA.1 booster (fourth dose) was similar to that seen after the COMIRNATY booster (third dose). The most frequent adverse reactions in participants greater than 55 years of age were injection site pain (> 50%), fatigue (> 40%), headache 69 (> 30%), myalgia (> 20%), chills and arthralgia (> 10%). No new adverse reactions were identified for COMIRNATY Original/Omicron BA.1.

The duration of protection afforded by the vaccine is unknown as it is still being determined by ongoing clinical trials. As with any vaccine, vaccination with Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 may not protect all vaccine recipients

For complete information on the safety of COMIRNATY and COMIRNATY Original/Omicron BA.1, always make reference to the approved Summary of Product Characteristics and Package Leaflet available in all the languages of the European Union on the EMA website.

The black equilateral triangle ? denotes that additional monitoring is required to capture any adverse reactions. This will allow quick identification of new safety information. Individuals can help by reporting any side effects they may get. Side effects can be reported to EudraVigilance medinfo@biontech.de www.biontech.com or directly to BioNTech using email, telephone +49 6131 9084 0, or via the website.

