|
19.08.2024 10:07:00
Pfizer and BioNTech's Combo Shot Missed the Mark. Is It Time to Sell?
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) recently fell behind in their race with Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) to develop new combination shots that could be worth billions in annual sales. Top-line results from an experimental vaccination to protect against influenza and COVID-19 weren't a complete disaster, but there isn't much room for error when it comes to vaccine development.A late-stage clinical-trial setback is bad news, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's a good idea to sell any shares of Pfizer or BioNTech right now. Here's what shareholders from both companies need to know before making any rash decisions based on one clinical-trial outcome.Pfizer and BioNTech enrolled more than 8,000 healthy adults into a phase 3 trial with an mRNA vaccine candidate built to protect against influenza and COVID-19. The combo shot contains the partners' COVID-19 vaccine, which has already been given to millions, plus Pfizer's experimental mRNA influenza vaccine.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
|Pfizer Inc.
|25,78
0,70%