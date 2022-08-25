|
25.08.2022 13:36:23
Pfizer Announces Positive Data From Late-stage Study Of RSV Vaccine Candidate
(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Thursday reported positive top-line data from the late-stage study of its RSV vaccine candidate, RSVpreF in people aged 60 years and more.
RSV disease, caused by Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is characterized by several respiratory symptoms varying from mild to more severe disease, with more severe disease having more symptoms.
Phase 3 study dubbed RENOIR is designed to assess the efficacy, immunogenicity, and safety of a single dose of RSVpreF in adults 60 years of age and older.
An interim analysis of Pfizer's RSVpreF efficacy conducted by an independent, external Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) to assess protection against RSV-associated lower respiratory tract illness defined by two or more symptoms showed vaccine efficacy of 66.7%. A vaccine efficacy of 85.7% was observed in participants with more severe disease defined by three or more symptoms.
Pfizer said it plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the Food and Drug Administration for RSVpreF and to prepare submissions for other regulatory authorities in the coming months.
|29.07.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.07.22
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.06.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.06.22
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
