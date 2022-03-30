Pfizer Announces Positive Results From Phase 3 Trial Of Etrasimod In Ulcerative Colitis

(RTTNews) - Everest Medicines said Tuesday that its licensing partner Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported positive results from a second Phase 3 study of etrasimod, an investigational, oral, once-a-day, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulator in development for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis or UC.

In the 52-week study, also known as ELEVATE UC 52, etrasimod patients achieved statistically significant improvements in the co-primary endpoints of clinical remission at weeks 12 and 52 when compared to placebo. Statistically significant improvements were attained in all key secondary endpoints at both 12 and 52 weeks.

Etrasimod showed a safety profile consistent with previous studies, including the Phase 2 OASIS trial.

The global Phase 3 multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study enrolled 433 UC patients who had previously failed or were intolerant to at least one conventional, biologic, or Janus kinase inhibitor therapy. Participants received etrasimod 2 mg or placebo once-daily.

ELEVATE UC 52 utilized a treat-through design in which patients were eligible to continue with their randomized treatment independent of whether they reached the objective criteria of clinical response at week 12.

Pfizer expects to initiate regulatory filings later this year.

Etrasimod was developed by Arena Pharmaceuticals, which was recently acquired by Pfizer, and Everest Medicines secured exclusive rights from Arena to develop, manufacture and commercialize etrasimod in Greater China and South Korea in 2017.

Everest Medicines noted that it is conducting a phase 3 study for etrasimod in Asia for the treatment of moderate-severe ulcerative colitis, which is expected to complete enrollment in 2023.