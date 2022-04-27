|
Pfizer Asks FDA To Authorize COVID-19 Booster Dose For Children 5 To 11 Years
(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of a 10-microgram booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11.
The companies submitted data to the FDA from a late-stage study that showed a third-dose booster shot, given about 6 months after the second dose of the vaccine, provided a strong immune response in the age group.
The companies said they also plan to submit the data to the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory agencies around the world for authorization in the coming weeks.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, which is based on BioNTech's proprietary mRNA technology, was developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer.
BioNTech is the Marketing Authorization Holder in the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and the holder of emergency use authorizations or equivalents in the United States (jointly with Pfizer) and other countries.
