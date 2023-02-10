|
Pfizer, BioNTech Start Phase 1/2 Study Of First MRNA-based Shingles Vaccine Program
(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) have started a Phase 1/2 trial for their mRNA vaccine candidates against shingles, an infectious disease caused by the reactivation of chickenpox virus, BioNTech said in a statement on Friday.
The study aims to enroll up to 900 healthy volunteers 50 through 69 years of age and is being conducted in the United States. Phase 1 will help select the optimal mRNA vaccine candidate, dose level, dosing schedule, and formulation for advancement to Phase 2. Participants in the study will be followed to determine how long protection may last.
There are currently approved vaccines for shingles. However, Pfizer and BioNTech aim to utilize mRNA technology to potentially develop a vaccine that demonstrates high efficacy, is well tolerated, and is efficient to produce globally, BioNTech said.
Pfizer and BioNTech announced a shingles vaccine collaboration in January 2022. The companies are also working together on COVID-19, and a COVID-19 and influenza combination vaccine program.
