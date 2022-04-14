14.04.2022 14:00:48

Pfizer/BioNTech's Booster Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine Demonstrates High Immune Response In Children

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) on Thursday announced positive results from the Phase 2/3 study evaluating their Covid-19 vaccine, Comirnaty as a booster dose in children of age 5-11 years.

In the Phase 2/3 study, data analyzed from 140 children of 5-11 years of age who received a booster dose of Comirnaty showed 6-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 wild-type strain.

Data from a subanalysis of 30 sera from this study indicated a 36-fold increase in SARS-CoV-2 Omicron neutralizing titers following a booster dose of Comirnaty in children 5 through 11 years of age.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they plan to submit emergency use authorization request for a booster dose for children ages 5 through 11 in the U.S. in the coming days.

Comirnaty is approved in more than 100 countries across the globe. In 2022, revenue from Comirnaty is expected to be $32 billion, while it was $36.8 billion in 2021.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BioNTech (ADRs)mehr Nachrichten