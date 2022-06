Pfizer Buys Stake in French Lyme Disease Jab Partner

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There is currently no available vaccine for Lyme disease, the tick-borne infection that, while rarely fatal, can leave patients with debilitating side effects for months. But now that's a matter of a ticking clock.On Monday, Pfizer took a $95 million, 8.1% stake in French vaccine developer Valneva to reset the terms of an alliance to develop the first Lyme disease shot in two decades.