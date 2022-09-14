|
14.09.2022 13:02:43
Pfizer Doses First Participants In Phase 3 Study Of MRNA-Based Influenza Vaccine
(RTTNews) - Drug major Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced Wednesday that the first participants have been dosed in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the company's quadrivalent modified RNA (modRNA) influenza vaccine candidate. The study will enrol approximately 25,000 healthy U.S. adults 18 years and older.
The mRNA-based vaccines require only the genetic sequences of the viruses, enabling more flexible, rapid manufacturing which may lead to improved strain match, and the potential opportunity to improve upon the efficacy of current flu vaccines
In 2018, Pfizer entered into a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with BioNTech SE (BNTX) under which Pfizer has the exclusive right to carry out the clinical development and commercialization of mRNA-based influenza vaccines. Upon potential approval and commercialization, BioNTech would receive a royalty on Pfizer's sales.
According to reports, influenza annually causes 140,000 to 710,000 hospitalizations, 12,000 to 52,000 deaths3 and about $25 billion in economic loss in the U.S.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Analysen
|14.09.22
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.08.22
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.08.22
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.08.22
|Pfizer Buy
|UBS AG
|26.08.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.09.22
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.08.22
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.08.22
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.08.22
|Pfizer Buy
|UBS AG
|26.08.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.08.22
|Pfizer Buy
|UBS AG
|13.12.21
|Pfizer Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.21
|Pfizer kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.12.20
|Pfizer Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.10.20
|Pfizer Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.09.22
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.08.22
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.08.22
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.08.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BioNTech (ADRs)
|142,95
|-0,80%
|Pfizer Inc.
|45,86
|-0,09%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.