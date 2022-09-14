Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.09.2022 13:02:43

Pfizer Doses First Participants In Phase 3 Study Of MRNA-Based Influenza Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Drug major Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced Wednesday that the first participants have been dosed in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the company's quadrivalent modified RNA (modRNA) influenza vaccine candidate. The study will enrol approximately 25,000 healthy U.S. adults 18 years and older.

The mRNA-based vaccines require only the genetic sequences of the viruses, enabling more flexible, rapid manufacturing which may lead to improved strain match, and the potential opportunity to improve upon the efficacy of current flu vaccines

In 2018, Pfizer entered into a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with BioNTech SE (BNTX) under which Pfizer has the exclusive right to carry out the clinical development and commercialization of mRNA-based influenza vaccines. Upon potential approval and commercialization, BioNTech would receive a royalty on Pfizer's sales.

According to reports, influenza annually causes 140,000 to 710,000 hospitalizations, 12,000 to 52,000 deaths3 and about $25 billion in economic loss in the U.S.

