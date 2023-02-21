|
21.02.2023 13:02:32
Pfizer: FDA Accepts For Review BLA For Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine Candidate
(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced the FDA has accepted for review a Biologics License Application for its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate PF-06928316 or RSVpreF for the prevention of medically attended lower respiratory tract illness and severe MA-LRTI caused by RSV in infants from birth up to six months of age by active immunization of pregnant individuals. The FDA has accepted the BLA for priority review and has set a PDUFA action date of August 2023.
Annaliesa Anderson, SVP and Chief Scientific Officer, Vaccine Research & Development, Pfizer, said: "We look forward to progressing the review of Pfizer's RSV maternal vaccine candidate with the FDA and other regulatory authorities, given its significant potential to positively contribute to global health in the prevention of RSV in infants."
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
