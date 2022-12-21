Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
21.12.2022 13:02:29

Pfizer : FDA And EMA Accept Etrasimod Regulatory Submissions For Ulcerative Colitis

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review a New Drug Application (NDA) for etrasimod for individuals living with moderately-to-severely active ulcerative colitis. The FDA's decision is expected in the second half of 2023.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has also accepted the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for etrasimod in the same patient population with the decision anticipated in the first half of 2024.

The filings were based on two Phase 3 trials demonstrating significant clinical remission versus placebo and safety profile consistent with previous studies.

Etrasimod is an oral, once daily, selective sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator designed for optimized pharmacology and engagement of S1P receptors 1, 4, and 5. In addition to ulcerative colitis, it is being investigated for a range of other immuno-inflammatory diseases.

