09.09.2022 13:00:22

Pfizer : FDA And EMA Accept Regulatory Submission For Ritlecitinib For Alopecia Areata

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted for filing the New Drug Application or NDA for ritlecitinib for adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older with alopecia areata. The FDA is expected to make a decision in the second-quarter 2023.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has also accepted the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for ritlecitinib in the same patient population with a decision anticipated in the fourth-quarter 2023.

Ritlecitinib is an investigational oral once daily treatment that is the first in a new class of oral highly selective kinase inhibitors that is a dual inhibitor of the TEC family of tyrosine kinases and of Janus kinase 3 (JAK3).

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that has an underlying immuno-inflammatory pathogenesis and develops when the immune system attacks the body's hair follicles, causing hair to fall out. This hair loss often occurs on the scalp, but it can also affect eyebrows, eyelashes, facial hair and other areas of the body.

Pfizer has also completed regulatory submissions for ritlecitinib in the United Kingdom, China and Japan, and expects decisions in 2023.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

