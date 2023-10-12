12.10.2023 13:11:34

Pfizer: FDA Approves BRAFTOVI + MEKTOVI In Treatment Of Metastatic NSCLC With BRAF V600E Mutation

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced the FDA has approved BRAFTOVI + MEKTOVI for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with a BRAF V600E mutation. The approval is based on data from the ongoing Phase 2 PHAROS clinical trial. BRAFTOVI + MEKTOVI is also FDA-approved for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF V600E or V600K mutation, the company noted.

Pfizer has exclusive rights to BRAFTOVI and MEKTOVI in the U.S., Canada, and all countries in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. Ono Pharma has exclusive rights to commercialize both products in Japan and South Korea. Medison has exclusive rights in Israel, and Pierre Fabre has exclusive rights in all other countries, including Europe and Asia-Pacific.

