|
21.03.2023 15:00:00
Pfizer Has Another Blockbuster on the Horizon, but That's Not All
Over the past year, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) made a series of acquisitions, even announcing at one point that it planned to remain "very active in deal-making." The drugmaker just fulfilled that promise in a big way.On March 13, Pfizer announced the planned blockbuster acquisition of cancer specialist Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) for a massive $43 billion in cash. This move, expected to close by year-end or early 2024, will likely improve Pfizer's prospects, and it is only the latest in a series of important and successful strategic decisions the company's management has made.Let's review some of these moves, including this latest one, to see how the drugmaker improved its prospects. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!