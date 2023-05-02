02.05.2023 12:50:05

Pfizer Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $5.54 billion, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $7.86 billion, or $1.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.04 billion or $1.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 28.8% to $18.28 billion from $25.66 billion last year.

Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $5.54 Bln. vs. $7.86 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.98 -Revenue (Q1): $18.28 Bln vs. $25.66 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.25 to $3.45 Full year revenue guidance: $67.0 to $71.0 Bln

