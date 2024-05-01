|
01.05.2024 12:50:04
Pfizer Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $3.12 billion, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $5.54 billion, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.67 billion or $0.82 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.5% to $14.88 billion from $18.49 billion last year.
Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $3.12 Bln. vs. $5.54 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.55 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $14.88 Bln vs. $18.49 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.15 - $2.35 Full year revenue guidance: $58.5 - $61.5 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Analysen
|01.05.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.05.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.04.24
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.03.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.05.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.05.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.04.24
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.03.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.01.24
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.01.24
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.12.23
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.12.23
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.12.23
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.05.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.05.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.04.24
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.03.24
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pfizer Inc.
|24,01
|-0,19%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Leitzinsentscheid: Asiens Börsen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
An den asiatischen Börsen stehen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an den Kurstafeln. Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten.